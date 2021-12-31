THREE members of the same family have tragically died from suspected gas poisoning while they were asleep in their home in Castilla y Leon.



The family were found dead in their home in Carbajal de la Legua on Thursday evening shortly before midnight.

Emergency services found one woman and two minors who are believed to have been a mum and her two children.

An investigation is underway. The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Police said initial examinations showed they had died from carbon monoxide poisoning released from the wood boiler in their home.

The bodies were found after the children’s father asked a neighbour to check in on the family as he could not get in touch with the mother.

The worried neighbour called emergency services and broke a window to get inside. They then called on two other neighbours, a nurse and medical student, to try help revive the family.

Sadly efforts by the neighbours and the emergency teams failed and the family were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Civil Protection Agency have now issued a warning across Spain in a bid to prevent more carbon monoxide following the tragic news.

A colourless, odourless gas produced by the burning of fuels, carbon monoxide reduces the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and inhaling too much can be fatal.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide are similar to flu, and can cause dizziness, headache, vomiting, cramps and even sudden fainting spells.

The Civil Protection Agency warned that it is crucial that families cut off the gas and avoid all sparks and heat sources at ‘the slightest indication’ of carbon monoxide poisoning.

They said: “Open as many doors and windows as possible to allow oxygen back into the room and minimise the poisonous gas.

“Call 1-1-2 and explain the situation as precisely as possible. Remember that, on the other end of the line, there are emergency physicians who will advise you on what to do until assistance arrives.

“Also remember that your installation must be periodically reviewed in accordance with current regulations. Do not block or cover the air vents with any object. If you have a gas cylinder, keep it in a well-ventilated place, away from any flame or source of ignition and do not leave the car running in closed places.”

