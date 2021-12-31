TWO youths committed 21 robberies in the Costa Blanca and Murcia areas without hesitating to beat up anybody that stood in the way.

The violent burglars, one of whom is aged under 18, struck in businesses like restaurants, tobacconists and pharmacies, as well as private homes and parked cars.

They have been arrested and remanded into custody after a San Javier court appearance.

Knives were brandished in the faces of business owners and residents they stumbled into, some of whom were attacked.

Murcia’s Guardia Civil launched a special investigation in October after reports of a string of violent burglaries.

High-value items were their targeted to be sold off for cash, though a substantial amount of stolen goods were recovered.

Seven crimes were committed in the Pilar de la Horadada area of Alicante Province with the rest in the Murcia region.

The youths tally of criminality also included six robberies in San Javier and four in neighbouring San Pedro del Pinatar.

The duo travelled around in a vehicle with false number plates which was often dangerously driven away from burgled locations.

One occasion they tried to ram a police car.

The Guardia Civil said the youths robbed several places in an area during the same evening.

They even returned to shops they had previously broken which exacerbated concerns in local business communities.

Both youths face multiple charges including robbery with violence and intimidation.

READ MORE:-