3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Javea / Xabia - € 179,000

Apartment Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 179,000

Duplex-apartment situated close to Javea Old Town, close to shops, supermarkets, bars and restaurants. The sea is a short drive away. The apartment is distributed over 2 floors and comprises: 1 double bedroom, 1 bathroom, a very spacious lounge-diner, a fully fitted kitchen and a laundry room are all on the ground floor. Upstairs there are 2 double ensuite bedrooms each with a terrace with beautiful views to the Montgó and the sea. Features include hot and cold air-conditioning and an underground car parking space… See full property details