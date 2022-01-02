CONSIDER this your go-to source for the best restaurants and bars in Granada.

We’ve have had the pleasure of eating out at Granada’s finest spots and now we want to show you our foodie bucket list – the ultimate guide to bars and restaurants in Granada.

We’ve thought long and hard over our top picks, and there were a few local favourites who just missed the cut – such is the wealth of culinary talent in Granada right now.

From hidden gems to the fanciest dining rooms, tapas to tea rooms, read below for top restaurant picks in Granada right now!

We’re guessing we may have missed a few of your favourites off the list – so if you’re in the mood to fight it out, leave a comment with us on Facebook.

Teahouse Abaco Te in Albayzin

Picking one tea room in Granada is impossible. There are half a dozen delights that are integral to the city, but the truth is, even if you don’t love tea or coffee, heading up to the Albaicin for a pot of something hot is essential. We love Abaco Te, stripped-down, barely-lit dive with incredible views of the Alhambra and a good playlist.

Bar Pibe

Acting like a guiri and heading to Sacramonte is too predictable, right? Except that even with all the lore—the ghosts of gypsies and hippies, the occasional scene, the eternal tourists—it’s never boring. You can douse yourself in the atmosphere and history, but the myth of the place never gets in the way of your experience. Bonus that it’s walking distance from the stunning Los Chumbos, where you can get one of the best views of the city at sunset before grabbing a drink at Bar Pibe. Our tip? Order the Verdejo.

Bar Candela

You don’t technically have to drink the vermut (a boozy drink made with white wine and spices that tastes a little like thick kombucha), but if you do, you’ll make friends faster. Be warned, this place is a touch gritty and wild: The walls and ceiling are covered in paintings reminiscent of bad hallucinogenic trips. But a Sunday afternoon here is a ritual to residents of Realjo. Bust out your Spanish phrasebook because there will be no other guiris. Oh, and don’t use the toilets.

Bar Aliatar

Walking Calle Triste, is always scenic, regardless of tourists and study-abroad students. Those students follow the winding roads up to Sacramonte and dance the night away at El Comborio. But we recommend heading up towards the Albalcin instead where you can hide with a book and a plate of spicy snails at Bar Aliatar.

Saint Germain.

Worth the hunt to find it. When you see a crumbling alley that looks like you should not walk down it, turn there. There might be a small crowd of people at the end of the street, waiting to get into Saint Germain. Stepping straight off on Gran Via into this sophisticated, glowing space with traditional twinkling fairy lights, delicious vermut, and some of the best free tapas in the city feels like being lost in a dream.

Vino y Rosa

Looks like you’re walking into a quaint Abuela’s home deep in the vibrant neighborhood surrounding the Cathedral. You’re actually walking into one of the best tapas bars in Granada, family-owned with a focus on fresh produce bought daily from the market across the street. This is a sliver of a space with adorable pastel colours and atmospheric lighting that fronts a serious kitchen with a constantly changing menu (think fois gras and mango on toasts served with fresh cod and artichokes).

Bodegas Castaneda

We adore the faded corner bars that anchor the old town, the ones that time forgot with jamon hanging alongside the wine glasses. No frills, everyone knows each other, and then around midnight, things get rowdy. Come to taste some of the best local wines Granada has to offer or try the ‘palo cortao’ – a Spanish aperitif, similar to cherry, served on ice with an orange wedge—the perfect beginning for a tapeo.

El Trillo

A luscious garden, ultra-fresh menu and delightful staff, El Trillo is hidden in the Albacin hills and boasts one of the best views of the city.

Bar Tana

Named after their mother, Tana is run by a brother and sister duo with a passion for wine and simple but delicious tapas. The bartenders will pretend they don’t speak English, but don’t take it personally. You’ll also never get a table, so try and grab one of the high seats that snakes around the outside of the building. This is our ideal drinking and dining experience: an eccentric natural wine list, fabulous food, a bar where you can sit alone and be absorbed into the hustle and banter–you don’t even need a book.

Restaurante Carmen el Agua

High class dining with a view. This is where you take your one true love. Jawdropping views of the Alhambra, an intimate atmosphere with a food menu to die for. Everything is a production, from the smoking cocktails to the cream-heavy deserts. If you are not in love before you arrive here, you certainly will be when you leave.

Special mentions

If you are into indie music we have a legendary tapas music tour. Start at Eric’s Bar on Calle Escuelas, then onto Bar Provincias before finishing up at the intimate and delightfully sticky Bar Soria. We’ve been lucky enough to visit this route multiple times and we can tell you why it is the quintessential music tapas tour: 1. Fantastic signage. 2. Incredible music 3. Consistent drinks, consistent alcoholics. 4. Pool table/jukeboxs. 5. Bar grime meets the smell of the salty salchicha.

