A MAN has died in a horror paragliding crash on the Costa del Sol.

The 57-year-old tragically passed away following a collision in the mountains of Teba on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses, who watched in horror as the victim fell, raised the alarm shortly after 2.15pm.

Emergency services, including police and fire crews, rushed to the scene but sadly were unable to revive the man.

Enquiries currently remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

