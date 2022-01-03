2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Vera with pool - € 137,000

Townhouse Vera, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 137,000

Lovely duplex with sea views on the Veramar Urbanisation with a 75m2 private garden for sale in Vera Playa, Almeria, Andalucía, only 300 metres from the sea. The property has a spacious sitting-dining room, a fully fitted and equipped kitchen, 2 double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, 2 bathrooms: 1 with bath plus overhead shower and 1 with a shower cubicle. The kitchen has access to a covered utility area. There is a big terrace with an enclosed private garden that measures 75m2 with trees and plants. The duplex is being sold with an outdoor parking space. The urbanisation consists of… See full property details