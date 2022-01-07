A crane hoisted a trapped donkey to safety out of a dry well on a Mallorca farm.

The farm owner had just taken over the property in the Son Servera municipality and the donkey was exploring its new home.

An open dry well was on the land and the animal suffered a three-metre fall to the bottom on Thursday.

THREE METRES DOWN (Bombers de Mallorca image)

Luckily it suffered no injuries but the farmer was left in a quandary over how to get it out.

He called the Mallorca firefighters who used the farmer’s truck which had a crane on it.

One of the fire crew went down a ladder into the well to attach a sling underneath the donkey’s belly.

The lift went smoothly and the animal was none the worse for the experience.

