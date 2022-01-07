5 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinoso - € 359,995

Villa Pinoso, Alicante 5 beds 4 baths € 359,995

Stunning 3 Bed 3 Bath Villa with 2 Bed Casita. Fantastic opportunity to purchase this wow factor key ready rural villa, with a separate 2 bed 1 bath guest apartment. As you enter the villa you will find an open plan kitchen, dining & living area with a downstairs bathroom. There is also an under staircase storage area. On the first floor there is a master bedroom with a large en-suite with fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom has an outside terraced area accommodating and hot tub/ seating area with stunning views of the mountains. You have a further 2 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes… See full property details