A MOTHER and son have died in a tragic fire at a home in Granada after firefighters tried to rescue them.

A woman and her child succumbed to the flames which ripped through the house on Calle Gomez de la Serna at around 9.15am on Thursday, January 8.

A third person was able to escape and has been taken to the hospital. They remain in serious condition.

Police confirmed today that a mother and her son were the two of the victims of the fire.

The blaze tore through the house in the town of Maracena but the cause of the inferno has not yet been established by detectives.

Early investigations indicate that the flames could have been caused by a ‘brasero’ heater that was found under the table.

Inquiries are ongoing.

