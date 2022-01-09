Spain’s most acclaimed director has announced that he will make his first feature film in the English language and that Cate Blanchett will star in the lead role.

The Oscar winning director confirmed that the project, an adaption of Lucia Berlin’s ‘A Manual for Cleaning Women’, is already in the early stages of development.

The original book features 43 stories that navigate the lives of several women who work in low-paid, demanding jobs.

Almodovar, who won an Oscar for his 2002 film ‘Talk to Her’, told Variety magazine that he is writing the new script in Spanish before it will be translated in English.

It will be the first feature length film in English for the director and follows the success of the 2020 short film ‘The Human Voice’ starring Tilda Swinton which was his first foray into English-language filmmaking.

Cate Blanchett will team up with Pedro Almodovar for the project. Photo: Cordon Press

Blanchett is also an Oscar winner winning Academy Awards for “The Aviator” (2004) in supporting actress and “Blue Jasmine” (2013) in lead actress.

Her production company Dirty Films is reported to be producing ‘A Manual for Cleaning Women’ for New Republic Pictures, in association with El Deseo.

