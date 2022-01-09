GIBRALTAR’S Eva Carneiro quit her dream job as medic to the Chelsea team after a very public bust-up with then-manager Jose Mourinho.

The ‘Special One’ from Portugal had been furious after the doctor had ran onto the pitch after Eden Hazard went down with an injury during a crucial moment in stoppage time against Swansea during a 2015 match.

Carneiro took Mourinho to court as she filed for constructive dismissal, and went on to reject a £1.2million settlement deal offered by Chelsea.

Eva Carneiro joined Chelsea as team doctor in 2009. Photo credit Biser Todorov, CC via Wikimedia Commons

After the case was settled out of court, Carneiro started working with a private practice, the Sports Medical Group, situated in London.

She now works at the Sports Medical Group as a private consultant, and will be working with the Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Qatar in preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

The Gibraltarian sports medicine doctor of British and Spanish parentage will be back in her hometown to take part in GibTalks an event taking place on Saturday February 5 that is styled on the TED series of talks.

The event organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services will take place at John Mackintosh Hall and will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted.

In addition to the invited speakers, four ten-minute ‘Vox Pop’ slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts.

For more info and to book tickets visit the website HERE.

