A DEVASTATED father has posted a heartbreaking message on Twitter after the death of his four-year-old daughter following a tragic bouncy castle accident.

Ivan Perez, from Valencia, shared the emotional post after his ‘happy’ daughter, Vera, passed away in intensive care on Sunday at Valencia General Hospital.

Little Vera became the second child to die of injuries sustained at a Christmas fair in Mislata on 4 January.

An eight-year-old girl, named Cayetana, also died after a bouncy castle was thrown into the air by a strong gust of wind.

Police have said they are investigating whether the castle anchors were secure enough under prescribed regulations.

Mr Perez revealed on Twitter that his little girl would donate her organs following her tragic death.

“I say goodbye to the world in a tragic and unfair way,” he wrote on Twitter, speaking for his daughter. “Thank you for the strength you have given me and the love for my parents and ‘tetes’”

Tengo 4 años y me despido del mundo de forma trágica e injusta. Gracias por la fuerza que me habéis dado y el cariño a mis papás y tetes. Y a los 5 amiguitos a los que ayudo a vivir con mis órganos, sed tan felices como he sido yo. Os dejo mi sonrisa para que no desaparezca. VERA pic.twitter.com/0QHJnm61Ir — Iván Pérez (@IvanFaubell) January 10, 2022

“To the five little friends I help to live with my organs, be as happy as I have been.

“I leave you my smile so that it does not disappear.”

Seven other children were injured after the inflatable structure became airborne, throwing several people to the ground.

The family of the deceased eight-year-old girl last week said that they would be taking legal action against the attraction owner.

READ MORE:–