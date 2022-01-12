A WORKER at a Malaga grocery store suffered a knife wound to his arm after a confrontation with a group of thugs outside his shop.

The shopkeeper was stabbed twice after he confronted a group of thieves who robbed his store on 28 de Febrero on Friday evening (January 7).

The emergency services were called out to the Malaga neighbourhood after being alerted to the attack and found the shopkeep soaked in blood.

The victim was then taken to hospital where he received stitches for the cuts in his side and arm.

The suspect allegedly fled with a number of stolen items, from the store.

One man, aged 34, has been arrested.

