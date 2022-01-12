TRAGEDY struck in the Murcia district of Beniajan this Wednesday when a man ran over his wife while reversing his car.
The 75-year-old victim died instantly.
The fatal accident happened in the driveway of a property on Calle Nieves Viudes.
The man was backing out his vehicle which had an automatic gear system.
He then inadvertently ploughed into his wife.
Emergency services received a call at 10.47 am but paramedics were unable to revive her.
The Murcia Policia Local are investigating what happened with one unsubstantiated theory suggesting there may have been a fault with the car’s gears.
Psychological counselling is being provided to the widower and family members.
