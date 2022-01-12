THE POPULAR annual Medieval Market of Orihuela, planned for a February return after two years, has been cancelled.

Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases throughout the Alicante province, the local council’s Department of Festivities decided to postpone the February 4th event altogether.

A press release today, January 12th, lamented the cancellation, “due to the exceptional avalanche of infections by this new wave of COVID-19.”





The proposed celebration of local history and tradition was considered, “a high risk given the large number of people in close contact [and] not being able to guarantee social distancing.”

“Health and safety comes first”, said Mariola Rocamora, Councillor for Holidays.

Traditionally, the Medieval Market takes place throughout the narrow streets of the historic city centre, with thousands of visitors and hundreds of artisans from all over Spain.





Given the scale, variety and popularity of the stalls, it would be near impossible to maintain a safe distance.

The council said, “We hope and wish that the Medieval Market of 2023 is the start of a great new celebration.”

Pictures in this article are from the 2019 event, pre-lockdown.

All images copyright: Olive Press Spain

