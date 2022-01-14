3 bedroom Villa for sale in Polop with pool - € 289,000

Villa Polop, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 289,000

Special launch offer for New 3-bedroom villas in Polop de la Marina We present this new promotion of villas, which now and for a limited time includes in the price, the appliance pack, the bathroom screens and all the lighting in the house, in addition the house has its own pool, automatic blinds, underfloor heating in bathrooms, pre-installation of AACC through conduits, solar panel for hot water and 3 photovoltaic panels for electricity generation. The home's energy rating is A, which is one of the highest ratings out there. The villa has its own plot with parking space for a car and a… See full property details