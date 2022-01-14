THE body of a 63-year-old homeless man was found on a bench, covered by cardboard, in Plaza Germans Garcia Penyaranda, next to s’Escorxador de Palma.

Policia Nacional opened an investigation after the discovery last Tuesday, (January 11) although there were no signs of struggle or violence.

They believe that the man either died from the cold or illness in the chilly winter night temperatures.

Homelessness has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people turning up at soup kitchens and six homeless camps or squats in Palma.

According to the Red Cross, more than 200 people are permanently homeless in Mallorca and around 800 were temporarily homeless last year.

Most of them are men between the ages of 45 and 60 and the majority live in Palma, according to a new report by the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs.

