REAL Madrid and Spanish footballing great, Paco Gento, has died aged 88.

The winger was part of the record-breaking Madrid side of the mid-fifties that won the European Cup five consecutive times.

His colleagues in that side included the likes of Puskas and Di Stefano.

Gento was the only Real Madrid player to have won Europe’s top club competition six times- the last time being in 1966.

EUROPEAN JOY IN 1966(Cordon Press image)

In his 16-year-career with Real, he played 600 games and scored 182 goals.

He also received 43 Spanish international cups between 1959 and 1969.

He played in the World Cup finals in 1962 and 1966.

He won 23 honours with Real including 12 league titles.

That feat was only equalled on Sunday by current captain Marcelo, when he came on as substitute during his side’s Supercopa final win over Athletic Bilbao

Regarded as one of Spain’s greatest-ever players, winger Gento possessed lightning pace, top dribbling skills and perfect accuracy in his crosses,

He started his playing for several teams in his native Cantabria.

In 1953, he joined Racing Santander and he made a quick impression leading to his transfer to Real Madrid the following season.

PACO GENTO IN 1961(Cordon Press image)

After hanging up his boots, he coached lower-league sides including Castellon, Castilla, Granada and Palencia.

He ended up working as an ambassador for Real Madrid throughout Europe and was honorary club president in 2016.

A Real Madrid statement said: “The figure of Paco Gento faithfully represents all the values of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport.”

“Madrid fans and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great legends.”

