MALAGA’S star hiking trail, El Caminito del Rey, has announced it has put tickets on sale until June 19 for travel agencies and establishments as well as for the general public.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website at a price of €10 for general tickets or €18 euros with guided tours, with a minimum age of eight to go on the Caminito del Rey.

In order to cover the increased demand for tickets, the operators of the world famous Caminito Del Rey are preparing to open on three major holidays this year, specifically on February 28, April 11 and May 2.

The current opening hours of the historic site are from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, and will be extended at a future date, until 5:30 pm, when there is more natural light in the evenings.

The full route takes about two-and-a-half hours and its recommended that visitors arrive 30 minutes in advance of their allocated time.

In addition, in the coming weeks, the Visitor Reception Centre, located in Puerto de las Atalayas, will be opened and put into service.

The Caminito del Rey (The King’s Little Pathway), was originally designed nearly 120 years ago to give hydroelectric dam workers the ability to move between the Chorro and Gaitanejo Falls.

