2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Serra with garage - € 125,000

Penthouse Serra, Valencia 2 beds 2 baths € 125,000

Nice preowned penthouse and in perfect condition, in the same urban area of Serra, facing South, with views of the Sierra Calderona from its fantastic terrace of 21 m2.The 78 m2 house is divided into a livingdining room, kitchen, 2 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (one of them en suite). It is sold furnished and with a garage space. Do not miss the opportunity to visit this fantastic home.Serra is a beautiful town located in the Sierra Calderona natural park just 30 kilometers from Valencia and just 20 kilometers from the nearest beach… See full property details