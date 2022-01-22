SPAIN’S Guardia Civil have released a video of the dramatic rescue of a man who suffered a stroke while hiking Mallorca’s famous Puig de Galatzo.

The 73-year-old man was hiking with three friends when he became ill on the route to the peak in the Sierra de Tramuntana.

Guardia Civil and Mallorca Fire Brigade rescue teams went to the scene after receiving an emergency call.

A Guardia Civil helicopter flew close to the peak of 1,027 metres, lowered a stretcher and airlifted the man, who was unconscious, to Son Espases Hospital.

A statement from the force issued on Saturday described the rescue as a “very risky” manoeuvre with poor visibility because of low-lying clouds that ‘made it difficult for the pilot.

