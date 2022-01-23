2 bedroom Flat for sale in Cala Mayor - € 225,000

Flat Cala Mayor, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 225,000

This fantastic apartment in Cala Major with panoramic sea views is located on the 11th floor of a well-kept building with elevator and communal pool in a sought-after neighbourhood of the city just 10 minutes from Palma. The bright property has a constructed area of ??approx. 65 m2 distributed as follows: A spacious living / dining room with access to a cozy terrace of approx. 6 m2 with wonderful views of the Bay of Palma, a fully equipped American kitchen, 2 bedrooms, with built-in wardrobes and 2 bathrooms with shower. The house is equipped with air conditioning, double-glazed windows,… See full property details