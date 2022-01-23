ELCHE is to host an exhibition to celebrate breastfeeding and dispel any myths surrounding the subject.

“Breastfeeding: Pillar of Life”, will be a free display of photographs taken by Amalgama Photography for the association La Mama d’Elx (The Mothers of Elche).

It starts on Wednesday January 26 at the Cultural Centre of Las Clarisas until Sunday, February 6.

During the event there will also be a free informative talk, “Keys to a good start in breastfeeding and false myths”, where those attending can raise doubts or just ask questions.

Admission will be free, open to the public, and visitors will be given the chance to buy special calendars and copies of the photographs on display.

A spokesperson for the exhibition said: “Breastfeeding: Pillar of Life is a journey through 12 beautiful images that show the maternal essence of breastfeeding.”

“It is the opportunity to provide the best physical and mental development for the infants.”

Supporting and raising awareness like this, La Mama d’Elx is a non-profit association that defends and promotes breastfeeding at the local, regional and national level.

In October 2022, they will host the Annual Congress of FEDALMA (Spanish Federation of Pro-Breastfeeding Associations) in Elche.

More details, dates and times can be found at https://elblogdelamamadelx.wordpress.com/

