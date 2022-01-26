Apartment

Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia, Ibiza

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 630,000

4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia - € 630,000

This corner penthouse apartment is situated in Jesus village, with nice open views over the surrounding area and Ibiza town with Dalt Vila. Jesus is a cosy village with all daily shopping possibilities, banks and restaurants. It is located only 5 minutes drive from Ibiza town, Talamanca beach and the yacht harbours. The apartment is distributed as follows: A wide hallway leads to the spacious living room with glass front and sliding doors to the terrace, a bedroom with a terrace, three further bedrooms and two bathrooms. A fully equipped kitchen. The 50 m2 large roof terrace offers enough… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.