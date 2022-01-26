4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia - € 630,000

Apartment Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia, Ibiza 4 beds 2 baths € 630,000

This corner penthouse apartment is situated in Jesus village, with nice open views over the surrounding area and Ibiza town with Dalt Vila. Jesus is a cosy village with all daily shopping possibilities, banks and restaurants. It is located only 5 minutes drive from Ibiza town, Talamanca beach and the yacht harbours. The apartment is distributed as follows: A wide hallway leads to the spacious living room with glass front and sliding doors to the terrace, a bedroom with a terrace, three further bedrooms and two bathrooms. A fully equipped kitchen. The 50 m2 large roof terrace offers enough… See full property details