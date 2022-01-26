A 47-YEAR-old woman has died after her van careered off the road in a horror crash in Malaga.

She was travelling near the junction 241 of the A7 at around 04.45am on Wednesday (January 26).

Emergency services were called to the scene in the direction of Almeria following the crash, however the driver sadly died as a result of the collision.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

Crash investigators were in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

