3 bedroom Villa for sale in Torre del Moro with pool garage - € 880,900

Villa Torre del Moro, Alicante 3 beds 4 baths € 880,900

We are very proud to present this luxury villa with Mediterranean style located in Torre del Moro (Torrevieja), 250 meters from the sea and with direct views of the Mediterranean. The view is completely unbeatable with an extremely hard-to-beat location.. . In 2021 a total renovation of the property was carried out, high quality of the work carried out and materials. The property offers a total of 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.. . The property is divided into four floors:. . On the ground floor we find the leisure area with a wonderful infinity pool with salt water, a large terrace to relax and… See full property details