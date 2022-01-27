POLICE have made a public appeal for another one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives after it emerged he might be hiding out on the Costa del Sol.

A photograph of heavily tattooed Alex Male, 29, was released on Thursday in the hope that the public may recognize him and help track him down.

The 29-year-old from Weston-super-Mare is believed to have used encrypted communications platform EncroChat to distribute class A drugs across the south west of England.

The fugitive, who is also accused of money laundering and conspiring to acquire a firearm as part of his drug dealing activity, is thought to be on the run in the Marbella area of Spain.

It comes a week after British and Spanish police teamed up to launch a campaign to catch the 12 Most Wanted Brits thought to be hiding out in Spain.

The appeal found immediate success with one of the men apprehended while walk his dog near Marbella a day later.

Male now features in the NCA’s Most Wanted campaign – run in conjunction with independent charity Crimestoppers – which targets fugitives who have fled overseas to escape justice.

At around 6ft tall, Male has a number of distinctive tattoos including a skull on his adams apple and a full sleeve on his left arm with a family tree.

He has the word ‘Live’ tattooed on his right hand and ‘Love’ on his left hand along with a swallow and he has three stars tattooed on his left wrist.

He also has a full tribal sleeve tattoo on his right arm going onto his chest with an angel on his back.

Detective Inspector Adrian Hawkins from the SW ROCU said: “Alex Male is suspected of exploiting people throughout the South West and fleeing to Spain to live off the money he’s made. It’s time he’s brought back to the UK to face the serious charges against him.

“The smallest bit of information – given anonymously – could make all the difference. His appearance and distinctive tattoos mean people can’t fail to recognise him. I’d urge anyone who has any information to do the right thing.”

Steve Reynolds, the NCA’s regional manager in Spain, added:

“The arrest last week of a fugitive within 24 hours of appearing on our Most Wanted list should serve as a warning to Male.

“Whether it’s from a tip off from a member of the public or use of our specialist capabilities, we will track him down and return him to the UK.”

Anyone with information on Alex Male or any of our the wanted fugitives can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (from the UK), and callers from Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111.

There is also the online reporting form which can be completed via crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives.

