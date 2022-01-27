FIREFIGHTERS pulled a person from the wreckage of their vehicle while the air ambulance flew overhead after a two-vehicle smash on the A-495.

At about 9am on Wednesday (January 26) three people were involved in a head-on collision between a car and small truck close to San Bartolome de la Torre in Huelva.

One person is said to be in a serious but not life threatening condition.

Fire crews from Alosno Fire Station were dispatched straight away to the scene at junction 11 on the A-495 road after the alarm was raised.

One person physically trapped in the wreckage was released by fire crews using hydraulic cutting gear, under the guidance of a doctor from the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service.

The injured people were then taken to hospital by road and air ambulance.

The A-495 was then closed for a number of hours as emergency services remains at the scene until 11.15pm on Wednesday.

