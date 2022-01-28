THE yellow alert for strong costal winds and three-metre-high waves in the Guadalhorce, Costa del Sol and the Malaga city areas has been extended until Saturday, January 29.

According to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the yellow alert for coastal phenomena, active since early Wednesday afternoon on the coast of the province, will be maintained until 11:59pm today.

28/01 12:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por costeros para mañana en Andalucía . Imagen en vigor a las 12:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/xgxVN2wUHE — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 28, 2022

It will affect the regions of Axarquia, Sol and Guadalhorce, including the capital.

Intervals of easterly wind of force 7 and waves up to four metres high are expected.

No heavy rain is predicted and the chance of showers is more likely in the western half of the province.

Temperatures will tend to drop slightly, with minimums of 12ºC and highs of 16ºC expected in Malaga City.

The concept behind the yellow level weather alerts is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action.

