THE Balearic Islands are hoping for a tourism boost after the UK scrapped all travel restrictions for vaccinated people in the UK.

Boris Johnson made the announcement that from 4am on February 11 people will no longer need to show a negative COVID test, as long as they have been fully vaccinated.

Now leading British tour operators and airlines to Mallorca have reported a surge in booking from that date which is just before the British school half term holiday.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said: “The relaxation of travel restrictions gives confidence to our customers. We are looking forward to a good summer.”

Travellers arrive at Palma de Mallorca Airport as Balearic Islands Photo: Cordon Press

ABTA chief executive Mark Tenzer said: “The announcement by Boris Johnson is a great step forward in getting travel back to normal. Many families looking to go abroad will see their vacations become cheaper. It will be a great boost to the industry’s recovery.”

Austria has joined the UK in this decision, meaning there will also be an increase of tourists from central Europe.

The president of the Hotel Association of Playa de Palma, Isabel Vidal, said: “Depending on the evolution of the reservations, the opening of hotels will increase over the next few weeks, although it will be in March when the largest number of them will take place”.

