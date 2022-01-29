Semi-detached Villa

Los Altos, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 119,950

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Los Altos - € 119,950

LilyPad Properties Spain are delighted to offer you this large 3 bed 2 bath quad villa in the popular area of Dream Hills 1, Los Altos, Orihuela Coasta. This wonderful property is an ideal family home, close to all amenities including a choice of 2 community pools There is plenty of outside space to utilize for all year around out door living. From the very well maintained garden there is a good size terrace to enjoy. As you enter the house you are greeted with a spacious living room and dining area, there is a separate kitchen leading out to the garden, plenty of room for outside dining with… See full property details

