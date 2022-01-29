A VALENCIAN restaurant has won the title of Spain’s best hamburger for the second year running.
The chain of two restaurants in Valencia city only started up during the COVID pandemic, but won a sensational following with its home deliveries.
Now at premises on Micer Masco Masco, 22, and in the gastronomic market at Mercabanyal, on calle Eugenia Viñes, HUNDRED has again won the award for Spain’s best hamburger.
HUNDRED also recently won the regional VLC BURGER SHOWDOWN with a hamburger consisting of 200gr dry-aged beef, cherry-smoked cheddar, caramelised bacon, salted caramel peanut butter and homemade BBQ sauce.
HUNDRED bake their burger buns each morning and prepare the burger meat fresh each day.
The list of 50 top hamburgers in Spain is compiled each year by prolific influencer @joeburgerchallenge.
The Valencian-based Instagrammer has amassed 145,000 followers for his honest reviews of over 280 of Spain’s top hamburger restaurants.
He said HUNDRED won for producing ‘the best hamburger that anyone has ever made’.
HUNDRED’s owners, Alex Gonzales and Ezequiel Maldijan, are something of social media celebrities themselves having flown to New York in 2019 and post reviews of the city’s top burger joints.
They enjoyed it so much they flew to Dubai, London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Paris and Buenos Aires to sample the world’s top 100 hamburgers.
It was from this culinary adventure the name HUNDRED was born.
The full list of 50 winners is as follows:
1 – Hundred
2 – Beak & Trotter
3 – Soul Coffee
4 – Platero Utopic Food
5 – Burger Foodporn
6 – Beers
7 – El tarantín chiflado
8 – Dak Burger
9 – Big Twins
10 – Hideout
11 – Burmet
12 – Vicio
13 – The Fitzgerald
14 – Juancho’s BBQ
15 – Dalú
16 – Circo
17 – El rancho de Santa África
18 – Toro burger
19 – Goxo
20 – Jenkins
21 – Smart bar
22 – Dublin House
23 – Los cazadores
24 – Ca Susito
25 – Pachamama
26 – Algo diferente
27 – Acero
28 – La Bistroteca
29 – The Ranch
30 – Gottan Grill
31 – Robert’s
32 – Los bastardos
33 – Have bean
34 – Guiomar
35 – Red cup
36 – Chivuos
37 – Urban burger
38 – Big Mama
39 – Zazú Lounge
40 – Rockabilly
41 – Schuessler
42 – Barretxat
43 – Williamsburg
44 – El toril
45 – Territorio
46 – Briochef
47 – Asado
48 – The Black turtle
49 – Foc i oli
50 – Porneat
READ ALSO:
- Valencia restaurants shine with six new Michelin stars out of 31 awarded across Spain
- Why Valencia should be on every traveller’s bucket list when visiting Spain