A VALENCIAN restaurant has won the title of Spain’s best hamburger for the second year running.

The chain of two restaurants in Valencia city only started up during the COVID pandemic, but won a sensational following with its home deliveries.

Now at premises on Micer Masco Masco, 22, and in the gastronomic market at Mercabanyal, on calle Eugenia Viñes, HUNDRED has again won the award for Spain’s best hamburger.

HUNDRED also recently won the regional VLC BURGER SHOWDOWN with a hamburger consisting of 200gr dry-aged beef, cherry-smoked cheddar, caramelised bacon, salted caramel peanut butter and homemade BBQ sauce.

HUNDRED bake their burger buns each morning and prepare the burger meat fresh each day.

The list of 50 top hamburgers in Spain is compiled each year by prolific influencer @joeburgerchallenge.

The Valencian-based Instagrammer has amassed 145,000 followers for his honest reviews of over 280 of Spain’s top hamburger restaurants.

He said HUNDRED won for producing ‘the best hamburger that anyone has ever made’.

HUNDRED’s owners, Alex Gonzales and Ezequiel Maldijan, are something of social media celebrities themselves having flown to New York in 2019 and post reviews of the city’s top burger joints.

They enjoyed it so much they flew to Dubai, London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Paris and Buenos Aires to sample the world’s top 100 hamburgers.

It was from this culinary adventure the name HUNDRED was born.

The full list of 50 winners is as follows:

1 – Hundred

2 – Beak & Trotter

3 – Soul Coffee

4 – Platero Utopic Food

5 – Burger Foodporn

6 – Beers

7 – El tarantín chiflado

8 – Dak Burger

9 – Big Twins

10 – Hideout

11 – Burmet

12 – Vicio

13 – The Fitzgerald

14 – Juancho’s BBQ

15 – Dalú

16 – Circo

17 – El rancho de Santa África

18 – Toro burger

19 – Goxo

20 – Jenkins

21 – Smart bar

22 – Dublin House

23 – Los cazadores

24 – Ca Susito

25 – Pachamama

26 – Algo diferente

27 – Acero

28 – La Bistroteca

29 – The Ranch

30 – Gottan Grill

31 – Robert’s

32 – Los bastardos

33 – Have bean

34 – Guiomar

35 – Red cup

36 – Chivuos

37 – Urban burger

38 – Big Mama

39 – Zazú Lounge

40 – Rockabilly

41 – Schuessler

42 – Barretxat

43 – Williamsburg

44 – El toril

45 – Territorio

46 – Briochef

47 – Asado

48 – The Black turtle

49 – Foc i oli

50 – Porneat

