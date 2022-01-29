THE government has pledged to safeguard the Cross of Sacrifice war memorial as it asks for developers to come up with plans for a plot next to the Devil’s Tower Road multi-story car park.

It has given investors two options when they draw up proposals for the site. The first is to move the cross, the second to keep it but to reduce the amount of garden area within the site. Developers must give their proposals for both options.

Gibraltar’s Cross of Sacrifice

Any proposal must also incorporate the Gibraltar College of Further Education, which the suggests could be done by building extra floors on the car park.

The government is asking for expressions of interest which include basic details and preliminary layout plans and sketches.

Planning permission will need to be applied for at a later date.

READ MORE: