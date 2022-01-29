A CONVICTED paedophile who had a series of depraved online chats with Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner is an UNDERTAKER!

The German sex offender – who shared child porn videos and photos with Brueckner – has confirmed the pair discussed snatching and imprisoning a toddler to make movies.

Going under the name ‘Panikspatz86’ he conducted a series of online chats with Brueckner that were seized by German police.

In one explicit chat Brueckner, 45, who used the name Holger, told him he wanted to ‘catch something small and use it for days’.

While he admitted it was ‘dangerous’ he said he would make ‘lots of short films’ and ‘document exactly how she is tormented’.

The 2013 Skype conversation was found when police arrested Brueckner over claims that he molested the daughter of a girlfriend, over which he was later convicted.

The chat, along with many others, plus material he sent online, makes up part of a strong case against Brueckner for snatching Maddie McCann.

Christian Brueckner and Madeleine McCann

German police say they are ‘100% certain’ that the German sicko killed the British toddler, 3, after snatching her from her holiday home in Portugal, in May 2007.

They are expected to arrest him over a trio of other sex crimes in Portugal, where he lived for over a decade, next month.

His chat partner, a convicted sex offender, will next week be revealed in a hard-hitting German TV documentary.

In the programme on Sat.1 he was tracked down to his home in southern Germany, where he runs a funeral business.

He confirmed his connection to Brueckner, who is currently serving seven years for the rape of a pensioner, 72, in Praia da Luz, where Maddie went missing.

The loner, who lives alone and ‘doesn’t have a girlfriend’, confirmed that he had been arrested by six policemen and grilled by Germany’s BKA police force over the links..

He admitted that he has now given ‘a full confession’ to police and that he was a ‘regular customer’ of Brueckner’s.

“I’m not sure what he paid, but he confirmed they regularly swapped material, all of which he has handed over to detectives,” said lead investigator Jutta Rabe.

“We haven’t been able to confirm if they were business partners, but he insisted he is now completely out of it and has completely mended his ways.

“He was given a choice; ‘you either admit it and help us then go into therapy, or go to prison’. He chose cooperation.”

She added: “We can’t name his full name or exact location for legal reasons and he is terrified of being attacked and horrified of his family finding out.”

The documentary meanwhile, has spoken to many other close associates of Brueckner, including other clients he swapped pornographic material with.

Orphan Brueckner, who has a long track record of sex crimes, is currently being investigated over, at least half a dozen other misdemeanours.

Lead prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the documentary that police expected to arrest him and charge him with a trio of these sex crimes ‘imminently’.

They include the vicious rape of Irish girl Hazel Behan in Portimao, near Praia da Luz, in 2004.

The documentary will reveal how German police made a huge breakthrough in the case when they unearthed a ‘partial fingerprint’ of Bruckner’s in the 20-year-old’s apartment.

Behan’s assailant – who spoke English with a German accent – had climbed up to her first floor balcony and slid open her patio doors, which she had left slightly ajar.

He is facing ‘up to nine years’ for the sadistic attack, which he filmed with a camera and tripod.

“Initially German police believed all the evidence had been destroyed,” explained Rabe.

“But while most of it was thrown away by Portuguese police, luckily the main bits had been uploaded onto a computer, including half a fingerprint, which links to Brueckner.”

She added: “Wolters is very sure about it and is set to proceed with the convict…

The programme SAT.1 investigativ: Neue Spuren im Fall Maddie will be shown on Sat.1 on Monday (January 31) at 8.15pm.

READ MORE: