AFTER nearly two years of Covid and a month of festivities and excess, is it any wonder that many of us are feeling a little under the weather?

But now you’ve made it past the most depressing day of the year in Spain – Jan 17, the first Monday after the Reyes – it’s time to really focus on your health.

To grab the bull by the horns, why not take a full medical check to see how you’ve weathered the pandemic and check there is nothing untoward to worry about.

Executive Health, in Marbella, offers a full screening involving a thorough MRI exam of the pelvis, abdomen and thorax, as well as a clinical evaluation of the heart, balance and coordination, not to mention a lung function test and a full analysis of your blood, urine and stools.

Overseen by heart specialist Dr Henrik Reinhard, a knowledgeable Dane, he will be quick to pick out any abnormalities, including damaged tissues, inflammation, infection and most importantly any cancerous growths.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) combines a powerful magnetic field with radio frequencies to create detailed images of all your internal body structures with the aid of a sophisticated computing system.

And this means checking all your organs, bones and tissues, with Henrik advising a five year check for the heart for anyone over 40, as well as an annual check for cancer.

It takes little more than an hour and many of the results come back almost immediately, with a few the following week, including the lab results of the blood, urine and stool tests.

As well as looking at any specific issues Henrik, 46, is quick to offer improvements to your health, in particular with diet.

The Danish scientist, who moved to Spain with his wife Rikke and children eight years ago, is well aware of the benefits of a vegan, plant-based, wholefood diet.

Henrik believes that a largely non-meat diet is the best salve for many issues, particularly digestive or stomach complaints.

He explains to the Olive Press that it can ‘actually reverse’ the process of atherosclerosis, the dangerous calcification of the arteries that can lead to heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

As some 40% of us are at risk of cardiovascular disease this is important to know.

He also claims that eating poultry increases your risk of cancer (pancreatic cancer by 72%) and red meat is even worse for your health, with pork slightly better than lamb and beef.

The good news is that once Dry January is over you can go back to drinking a few glasses of wine without losing sleep.

A few glasses of wine per night are fine, he explains, so long as there are also a couple of days of abstinence a week.

Executive Health clinic, which opened in Marbella in 2018, has invested well over 1m euros on an MRI scanner and other high tech machines.

It’s full body check up costs 1,495 euros, with a very special 500 euros discount for Olive Press readers, at just 995 euros for the next two months.

“After all the COVID issues I am sure that many Olive Press readers have not been getting their normal health checks at the local hospital,” explains Dr Henrik. “We want to encourage people not to ignore their health and we can do the same and a lot, lot more in a far safer environment.”

Contact Executive Health at info@executivehealth.es or visit www.executivehealth.es

The significant annual health check needs to be booked in advance and depends on availability.