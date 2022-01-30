By Niamh Ryan

FOR a long time, price comparison websites have been a familiar and popular service in countries such as the United Kingdom.

Companies like MoneySupermarket, GoCompare & CompareTheMarket are used by millions of people to save money.

Indeed, comparison websites can be a real lifesaver. By comparing prices, you can guarantee that you are getting the best deals on anything you are buying. It is to the consumers advantage to use comparison engines, and the Spanish Internet has a few to offer, but none in English, until now.

Finally, Si Compare, www.sicompare.com a new price comparison website, has been launched to help English speakers compare and save money in Insurance, Banking and Utilities in Spain.

It is Spain’s first and only comparison site in English with thousands of active users. It started as an energy comparison website back in 2019.

You can use www.sicompare.com from your phone, laptop or desktop

Since then, the website has rapidly grown and launched comparisons of finance products such as current accounts, savings accounts, personal loans, and multi-currency card accounts.

To date, one of their greatest accomplishments has been the newly added insurance comparison service that compares the leading insurers in Spain for offers in car, health, life and death insurance, with home and other insurance types coming shortly, making them one of the largest comparison services available in Spain.

Si Compare do all the hard work for you and cut down on considerable amounts of time by price comparing hundreds of prices and deals in an instant.

In seconds the major Spanish insurance and utility companies are compared by the search engine, providing a summary of the different deals or plans available and categorising the options in order of price.

With a minefield of prices and policies on offer, you may prefer to speak with someone directly. No problem, with Si Compare you can also speak to one of their friendly and knowledgeable agents either by chat or on the phone. From there, they will take care of everything.

And another benefit? All the information provided by the customer service team both online and on the phone, is offered in native English or Spanish.

“We believe that no matter in which country you live, it should be simple to know your options and not be disadvantaged by continually paying the high prices set by some of the monopoly suppliers”, says James Morris, one of the founders of Si Compare.

“As an example, prices in the energy market continuously change, and with various rate plans available, what may be good for one home or business, may not be for another. The task of finding the correct tariff can be daunting.

The only comparison website in Spain

“We make switching as easy as it can be, by liaising with your chosen supplier and taking care of all the paperwork, you can concentrate on other important matters in your day-to-day tasks.”

By using the tools, advise and price comparison service of Si Compare, you can find the cheapest electricity prices for your home or business in the market with very little hassle – it is much easier than going through each power company individually.

Co-founder Marina Aragon reports that ‘currently we are seeing a surge in our services due to the high prices of electricity. For the majority of consumers with a Flex or Variable rate plan, there are far better deals available and huge savings to be made by switching energy suppliers’.

It does not stop here, says Marina: “We are still expanding our comparison service, to the sectors of Mobile, Landline, TV and Broadband.

“Our services are 100% free and unbiased, and no fee is added to the quotes. On the contrary, on many occasions we offer better prices than if you were to go direct’.

To find out more, simply visit www.sicompare.com to compare utilities, banking and insurance or call 910 606 123 to speak to a representative in English and start saving money.