SPAIN’S 2022 Eurovision Song Contest entry will see Chanel perform ‘SloMo’ in Italy after a new three-night Benidorm Fest format that ended in some controversy.

A mixture of public and jury votes over the two-semi finals and Saturday’s final led to the Cuban-born singer, who’s lived in Spain since she was four, being chosen to go for glory in Turin this May.

The Latino-style song backed up by top choreography was a far cry from recent dismal Spanish entries that have floundered, saved from hitting bottom spot by the United Kingdom.

CHANEL AND DANCERS ON SUNDAY(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

There was controversy though as the professional jury preferred Chanel as opposed to two other acts that finished above her in the public vote.

That led to conspiracy theories that Chanel knew one of the judges who she had worked with years earlier.

There were also complaints that rules were broken as ‘SloMo’ went above the prescribed quota of English language lyrics.

The CCOO union, who represent workers at state broadcaster RTVE, want the result to be ‘nullified’ and for ‘remarkable regularities’ to be investigated.

RTVE defended the voting system amid social media criticism stating that ‘in any competitive contest, there are people who do not see their expectations fulfilled’.

The event was held at the Palau d’Esports l’Illa de Benidorm.

It will be staged in Benidorm for at least three more years, with funding from the Valencian government.

Chanel visited El Castell de Benidorm for a celebratory photo-shoot on Sunday with Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, in attendance.

CHANEL AND PEREZ(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

Toni Perez said: “This is an event that over the last few weeks has placed the city in the focus of musical activity, achieving for Benidorm an unbeatable repercussion, promotion and projection that has gone to an international level.”

He added that the Benidorm Fest ‘has come to stay’.

