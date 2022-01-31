Gibraltar will open its first independent Special Education Needs (SEN) school later this year at the old St Martin’s School building.

It is set to open as early as this summer, and will employ seven members of staff, according to the new charity ‘PossAbilities’.

The school will be open for seven days a week all year, with a 24/7 crisis hotline. Facilities will be open to everyone with a SEN diagnosis, or a pending one.

It will also provide early intervention support, pre and post diagnostic support for families, as well as support groups, workshops, employment training and educational classes.

The Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel, will become the charity’s Patron and the project has received support from CM Picardo.

READ MORE: