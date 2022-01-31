SINCE opening its doors in the heart of Gibraltar town in June 2021, Attias Blue Properties have taken pride in the fact that their small, family-run business aims to provide a premium, personal, yet affordable service.

This has generated huge interest with clients looking to buy, sell or invest in property in Gibraltar and the surrounding area.

Their proactive, professional team has over 40 years of combined industry experience, and they are focused on assisting you on your property journey in Gibraltar from the moment you contact them.

Managing Director, Mark Douglas, along with his team of professionals, are ready to help advise, and provide every service you may need if you are considering investing in, renting or selling a property on Gibraltar. The team can assist you with everything from recommending the best legal team to help in furnishing your new property.

Their in-depth local knowledge of the Gibraltar property market, combined with their proactive and innovative marketing approach, which utilizes YouTube and social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, makes Attias Blue Properties, a professional and solid choice for all your property needs on ´The Rock´.

Attias Blue Properties are focused on providing the very best in customer service to their clients, while remaining a competitively priced. They are currently offering for a limited time only, a 1% commission rate on all properties sold and as a Thank You when the property is sold, they give a £250 MH Bland Travel Services voucher for FREE. The typical multi-agent rate charged by Gibraltar-based estate agents is 2%, and exclusive rates at 1.5%, so in choosing Mark and his team in Attias Blue Properties, you’ll not just have an excellent service with 24/7 customer care – you’ll also end up with more pounds in your pocket and a free holiday voucher!

To find out more on Attias Blue Properties and the services they offer, check out their professional, comprehensive website, complete with a useful mortgage calculator on: www.attiasblueproperties.com. Alternatively, give them a call on: +350 200 666 44, and chat with Mark or one of his team or message them via their Facebook page.