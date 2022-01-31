4 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool - € 399,000

Villa Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 4 beds 3 baths € 399,000

Here is a spacious villa with plenty of scope to extend to provide suitable accomodation for living all year round or as a flexible rental property. The upstairs part of the house provides the main living and sleeping areas whilst downstairs exists a substantial area consisting of a one bedroom apartment and a large workshop. At the vehicle entrance to the property there are electric gates opening to a driveway down to the carport next to the lower accomodation. A pedestrian entry from the street leads to the front door of the upper level of the house. A spacious entrance hall with several… See full property details