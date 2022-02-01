THE Regional Transfusion Centre is running a ‘Donate blood, for the love of art’ campaign, where Blood donors during February 1 to 12 will receive free admissions to Malaga’s museums.

The admissions will allow free access during the month of February to all the museums and cultural spaces participating in this initiative including: Museo Picasso Malaga, Museo Casa Natal de Picasso, Centre Pompidou Malaga, Russian Museum Collection, Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga, the Alcazaba, Gibralfaro Castle, the Cathedral Museum, the Interactive Music Museum MIMMA, Wine Museum, Unicaja Foundation Cultural Centre, Unicaja Joaquin Peinado Museum (Ronda) and Rafael Leria Museum (Alora).

This initiative by the Transfusion Centre, the Junta and Malaga City Council is part of the activities to thank donors for their invaluable help, especially during the current ‘difficult times caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.’

Donations can be made at the Transfusion Centre, located on the grounds of the Civil Hospital, from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm and from 4pm to 9pm, and on Saturdays 5 and 12, from 9am to 2pm.

Donations can also be made at the mobile units that will be travelling to the district of Arriate and Gaucin this Tuesday, February 1, and to the towns of Velez-Malaga (this Tuesday and Wednesday); Almogia (Wednesday, February 2); Alora (February 3 – 4); Torre del Mar (February 3 – 4); La Cala del Moral (February 7); Ronda (February 7 – 8); Monda (February 8); Sierra de Yeguas (February 9); Torremolinos (February 10 – 11), and Alozaina (February 11).

For more information and other donor points: www.donantesmalaga.org.

Guidelines for blood donors:

Donors must be between 18 and 65 years old and weigh 50 kilograms or more and not suffer from chronic diseases or have an acute infection.

Those with illnesses such as hepatitis, syphilis or AIDS are asked not to donate blood.

It is mandatory to go with the DNI or some form of identification. It is advisable not to go on an empty stomach.

Men can donate up to four times a year while women can give blood three times each year.

Donors must wait for a minimum of two months between donations, although specific donors are able to donate every 15 days.

Due to the pandemic, additional protocol for donating blood has been established.

Regardless of vaccination status, all donors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose

Must be 14 days symptom free if recovered from COVID-19

Must wait 24 hours after vaccination and have not experienced symptoms.

READ MORE: