The MOST romantic places on earth have been named, with London, Paris and Barcelona taking the top three spots.

A poll found that the buzzy Spanish city along with the UK capital and the city of lights are the best places for a romantic rendezvous.

The study of the best places to fall in love was commissioned by the research team at WeThrift, which searched how many times sites like TripAdvisor and Instagram used the word ‘romantic’ to describe each destination.

Number one was London in the UK, followed by Paris, also known as the city of love, with the Eiffel Tower one of the best-known spots in the French capital for proposing marriage.

Number-three ranked Barcelona is known for its idyllic beaches, stunning buildings and jaw-dropping sunsets and is extremely popular with holidaymakers.

Barcelona performed consistently across all categories, with a mind-boggling 65,480,351 Instagram posts being snapped in the city. There are a total of 749 romantic sights and landmarks throughout the city, including the world-famous Sagrada Familia cathedral.

Fourth on the list is Tokyo and in fifth place is New York City, which has a whopping 722 nightlife venues for lovers keen to dance in the moonlight.

And in the sixth spot is Rome, where couples flock to take in the grandeur and architecture of the city’s narrow yet romantic streets.

There’s Istanbul, Turkey in seventh place with 121,902,707 Instagram posts being snapped in the city and perhaps more surprisingly is Moscow, Russia (60) in eighth place – the Russian capital boasts an impressive 262 nature parks, perfect for a romantic stroll.

