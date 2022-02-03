FORMER professional tennis player turned snapper Marc Marco Ripoll has been shortlisted in a list of the world’s finest landscape photographers.

His snapshot of the misty mountains and winding roads of Mallorca has been selected as one of the top entries for The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest.

The 41-year-old takes pictures in his free time when he is not coaching tennis in Mallorca – and his entry this year is awe-inspiring.

His stunning snapshot shows the Formentor Lighthouse on the island beneath a starry sky and impressed the judges so much it landed in the shortlist of 101 pictures.

Judges whittled down 4,504 photographs submitted by professionals and amateurs across the globe.

From that pool, they selected 101 images which will eventually be turned into a book, before finally picking a prestigious few to be crowned winners of a series of prizes.

The winner of the showcase International Landscape Photographer award was Turkish photographer Aytek Cetin who wowed the judges with his portfolio of images capturing the ‘wonderful excitement and a special mood’ of nature.

The winner of the best single image award was US photographer Tanmay Sapkal, for his shot of a comet over a foggy Californian landscape.

Chairman of the judges, Peter Eastway, said: “The history of landscape art is much broader than merely creating a record of nature. It is interpretive, imaginative and inspirational. Some photographers take their captures and re-map the tonality; others take several captures to produce a landscape of the mind.”

