RAFAEL Nadal fans have unleashed a flurry of hilarious memes on social media to celebrate the tennis star’s incredible win over Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.

The Spanish tennis sensation became the first man to win 21 grand slams after he overpowered his Russian rival to win his second title at Melbourne Park.

Nadal, 35, recovered from a seemingly impossible position to secure his victory in a mammoth five hours and 24 minutes, defeating Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The win sparked huge celebrations from the supporters inside the Melbourne Park stadium as well as in living rooms and bars on the other side of the world in his home nation.

And as Nadal secured match point, tennis fans across Spain took to social media to make the most of the historic win.

One fan asked: “Maybe vaccines have superpowers? Look at Rafa going strong. Get your shots today to unleash your inner Nadal!”

Another posted a photo of a man with 12 vaccine shots along with the caption: “Djokovic, tomorrow, after seeing that Rafa Nadal gets ahead of him.”

A third fan seemed confident Nadal will keep up his winning streak, writing: “Nadal has gotten on a bike just after winning the #openAustralia to win the Tour.”

21 Grand Slam titles

2 vaccine shots

0 rackets smashed

0 times deported

0 umpires struck with the ball



ONE. RAFAEL. NADAL! #AusOpen — Sullivan Noronha (@NoronhaSullivan) January 30, 2022

Djokovic, mañana, tras ver que Rafa Nadal se le pone por delante. pic.twitter.com/e8NLZzIGX1 — Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) January 30, 2022

Yo al despertarme de la siesta y no saber si estoy viendo la misma peli de Antena 3 con la que me dormí o es la siguiente pic.twitter.com/9KtkuzaLQo — Peli de Tarde (@PeliDeTarde) January 30, 2022

Yo con menos de || Rafa Nadal con 35

20 años luego de || años a la 1: 30 de la

hacer media || madrugada luego de

sentadilla || un partido de 5 horas#AusOpen ? pic.twitter.com/QE9GLxvmHe — karomi ?? (@_bangjkborajae) January 30, 2022

QUE SI ME LLEGO A VACUNAR HUBIERA GANAO YOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZbBhmi8mDo — Juan F. (@ideasydudas) January 30, 2022

Nadal se ha subido a una bici nada más ganar el #openAustralia para ganar el Tour. pic.twitter.com/arHGdOkYkn — Klass (@Klass_Klass_) January 30, 2022

