RAFAEL Nadal fans have unleashed a flurry of hilarious memes on social media to celebrate the tennis star’s incredible win over Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.
The Spanish tennis sensation became the first man to win 21 grand slams after he overpowered his Russian rival to win his second title at Melbourne Park.
Nadal, 35, recovered from a seemingly impossible position to secure his victory in a mammoth five hours and 24 minutes, defeating Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
The win sparked huge celebrations from the supporters inside the Melbourne Park stadium as well as in living rooms and bars on the other side of the world in his home nation.
And as Nadal secured match point, tennis fans across Spain took to social media to make the most of the historic win.
One fan asked: “Maybe vaccines have superpowers? Look at Rafa going strong. Get your shots today to unleash your inner Nadal!”
Another posted a photo of a man with 12 vaccine shots along with the caption: “Djokovic, tomorrow, after seeing that Rafa Nadal gets ahead of him.”
A third fan seemed confident Nadal will keep up his winning streak, writing: “Nadal has gotten on a bike just after winning the #openAustralia to win the Tour.”
