SAN FULGENCIO and La Marina Urbanisation dog owners will now be able to treat their pooches a little bit more.

After continued pressure from the people of the Vega Baja municipality, the local council has installed a special facility for pet owners.

From today, February 4, a space especially for pets to run free and exercise safely has opened in the area known as Parque del Mossa, between Calle Aragón, Calle San Sebastián and Calle Bilbao.

NOW OPEN: San Fulgencio’s Mª Ángeles Ferrández and José Sampere

The area has been cordoned off by a metre high perimeter fence, with drinking fountains installed and specially-planted trees.

Animal Welfare, Mª Ángeles Ferrández, said: “it is a pleasant space for those who visit it during the hot months.”

The park has an area for agility training, where owners can time their dogs taking part in a special circuit with a series of obstacles such as ramps and tunnels.

The mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, said that: “we are delighted to finally be able to open this park, as it is a space and a service that has been in great demand.”

Sampere asked the public to care for and conserve such places, and multilingual signs help users in that respect.

Dogs must be constantly monitored, dirt must be picked up, and dangerous dogs must wear a muzzle when other dogs are also there.

The mayor went on to remind owners that: “it will also be forbidden for animals in heat to enter, access with any type of food, and under no circumstances will dogs without a vaccination card be allowed in.”

Gates will remain closed at all times, children under 16 years will not be allowed to enter without adult supervision, and if the animal becomes aggressive, it must be removed from the enclosure, placed on a leash and muzzled.

READ MORE: Vega Baja councillors mix with world tourism experts in Madrid to increase popularity of Spain’s Costa Blanca