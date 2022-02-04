THE Valencian literary world is in mourning after the death of the writer and poet, Fina Cardona-Bosch.

The 65-year-old passed away on February 2 at Hospital Peset after a long battle with cancer.

She was considered one of the most outstanding female voices of Valencian poetry at the end of the 20th century.

However, she had been out of the spotlight for months as she struggled with her illness.

Cardona-Bosch burst onto the literary scene at the end of the 1970s with the collection of poems ‘Plouen Pigues’ (1978).

Her second collection of poems, ‘Pessigolles de Palmera’ (1981), made her one of the most promising Valencian authors on the literary scene.

During her career, Cardona-Bosch also presented, directed and worked as a scriptwriter for television programmes on various Spanish television networks.

She also wrote as a columnist for several media outlets.

Tributes poured in from across Spain including from the Francisco Brines Foundation which described Fina as ‘one of the most singular, innovative and discreet voices of our literature’.

