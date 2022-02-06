THE oldest tiger at Benidorm’s Terra Natura has reached his 20th birthday- well over the average lifespan for the species.

Alonso, an Asian tiger, arrived in 2015 after transferring from the Aqualeon park in Tarragona.

The average lifespan of the Asian tiger, which is in danger of extinction, is between 12 and 15 years in the wild.

There are cases of the species living for up to 25 years in similar surroundings like Terra Natura.

Alonso’s birthday was celebrated by boxes of meat being placed around his enclosure so that he could slowly find them and enjoy the treats inside.

ALONSO ON THE PROWL(Terra Natura image)

Alonso made headlines in 2016 when he became the first tiger to have a successful tumor operation in Spain.

The tumor was located on the lower eyelid of his right eye in 2016.

To carry out the operation and transfer him to the operating room, ten people were used including vets and keepers.

The surgery was a total success allowing Alonso to resume his life normally.

Other pending birthdays at Terra Natura include their wild cats known as ocelots who will reach 20 years in June.

In August, the park’s oldest-living animal, the elephant Petita, will turn 50.

