Apartment

Playa de Muchavista, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 225,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Playa de Muchavista - € 225,000

EXCELLENT FLAT NEAR LICEO FRANCÉS This fantastic, bright and elegant apartment is located in a calm and very complete urbanization at Playa Muchavista, only a few minutes from Liceo Francés. It was built only two years ago. The flat has a living and dining room with direct access to the beautiful balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, two spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and two bathrooms, one of them is en suite. It’s equipped with air conditioning and a security door. The highlights of this flat are the great quality, the lovely interior design and the practical distribution of the… See full property details

