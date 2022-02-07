FOUR stools made from African elephant feet have been seized by the Guardia Civil in the Alicante area.

Two Spaniards, 39 and 67, are being investigated for breaking animal protection laws.

If convicted, they face a prison sentences of up to two years and a substantial fine.

An investigation was launched by the Guardia after the four stools were advertised for sale online last November.

The items were being marketed at €600 per stool.

The African elephant is a protected species under Spanish and international law under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

It means that licences are required to show that items were legally obtained under’ exceptional circumstances’.

Sales involving the endangered species list are on the rise in Spain.

The Guardia Civil’s environment division, Seprona, say they are consequently carrying out an increasing number of probes into the illegal dealing of protected animal goods.

READ MORE: