3 bedroom Villa for sale in Chiclana de la Frontera - € 230,000

Villa Chiclana de la Frontera, Cádiz 3 beds 2 baths € 230,000

Great property next to a golf course, just 10 minutes by car from the beach. There is a short cut in direction to the coast, ideal for cycling or hiking. Here we have 700m² garden with large tiled area in front of the house and parking for 2 cars with car port. In the back yard there is a good sized lawn area, terrace and a storage room for garden tools. The concept of the garden is a low maintenance garden, but with green areas with bushes and flowers. The house has got 120m² with glassed porch, hall, good sized living room with air con, large kitchen with door towards the garden, 3… See full property details